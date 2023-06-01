A sunny and hot forecast is predicted for this weekend making it perfect to attend the 2023 Festival of the Arts in downtown Grand Rapids. This three-day event features food, art, music, activities and more perfect for the whole family. There are a couple of new activities for the kids and some classic fan favorites returning.

We got the details from the festival's executive director Missy Summers as she stopped by The Mix this morning.

The fesitval is set to run June 2-4 at Calder Plaza, Ottawa Ave south to Monroe Center, and Rosa Parks Circle.

Friday: 5:00pm to 10:00pm

Saturday: 10:00am to 10:00pm

Sunday: 10:00am to 6:00pm

Click festivalgr.org for more.

