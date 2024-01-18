Ferris State University’s Success Hubs connect students with classes and services to transform Lives

Whether people are returning to school to get their degrees or traditional college students coming in from high school, Ferris State University provides resources and support for students of all ages.

Ferris State University is providing Students Success Hubs in Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo, which are two of five in the state, assisting students with application and registration help, financial aid guidance, academic advising, career development services, and more.

Both Hubs will serve working adults who are looking to finish a degree and traditional students who want to connect to the main campus or take online classes.

The Hubs also serve community college partnerships in the region including Grand Rapids Community College, Kalamazoo Valley Community College, Lake Michigan College, Montcalm Community College, Muskegon Community College, and Southwestern Michigan College, all offering seamless transfer programs to area students.

Grand Rapids classes are offered at the Wisner-Bottrall Applied Technology Center, 151 Fountain St. NE, on the Grand Rapids Community College campus.

The Kalamazoo Student Success Hub is in the Kalamazoo Valley Community College University Center, 6767 W O Ave., Kalamazoo.

Learn more and see the classes available at ferris.edu/GrandRapids.