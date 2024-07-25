Feral Yogi's Mindful Minute: Kundalini Meditation

Welcome to Mindful Minute with The Feral Yogi, an internal timeout to boost mental health and find calm amid a crazy world.

Today, Feral Yogi teaches us about Kundalini Meditation a spiritual practice that's part of Kundalini yoga and is based on ancient yogic traditions.

Kundalini meditation refers to the idea that life energy is coiled like a snake at the base of the spine, also known as the root chakra. The goal is to awaken this energy and move it through the body's seven chakras and through the crown chakra on top of the head.

The practice is said to lead to heightened awareness, spiritual enlightenment, and self-realization

