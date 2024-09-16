Feral Yogi's Mindful Minute: Earth to Sky

Welcome to Mindful Minute with The Feral Yogi, an internal timeout to boost mental health and find calm amid a crazy world.

Today, Feral Yogi teaches us about Earth To Sky, a practice that helps people find stability, strength, security, calm, and peace. Earth represents stability and the sky represents freedom; the stronger the roots and more stable base people have (Earth), the more possibility and freedom people have to reach for the freedom of their bodies and minds (Sky).

Learn more mental wellness tips atferalyogi.com.

