Fenn Valley Wine Festival celebrates 50 years in West Michigan

FENNVILLE, Mi. — Fenn Valley Vineyards has been family owned and operated since 1973, with the goal of producing world-class wines from grapes grown along the shores of Lake Michigan. The 240-acre farm celebrates during their Wine Festival every year with tours, tastings, local food, live music, demonstrations and big sales on wine. The event runs from 12-5 on Saturday, June 24. Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 at the door, but the event could sell out. To get your tickets or learn more, head to fennvalley.com/wine-festival-and-open-house.
Posted at 11:11 AM, Jun 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-22 11:11:03-04
