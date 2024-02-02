February 2 is "Go Red Day" to recognize women's heart health

February 2 is Go Red Day, a movement put on by the American Heart Association to draw attention to heart disease, the number one killer of women. In an official proclamation of Friday, February 2 as “National Wear Red Day”, Grand Rapids mayor Rosalynn Bliss emphasized the importance of everyone in our community being trained in CPR.

The American Heart Association, which celebrates its 100th anniversary in 2024, is leading a community-wide effort to light Grand Rapids red during February – American Heart Month – to raise awareness of heart disease.

For its Centennial year, the leading voluntary health organization devoted to a world of longer, healthier lives for all, is urging all West Michigan families to learn the lifesaving skill of CPR. With more than 350,0000 people experiencing cardiac arrests outside of a hospital, including 23,000 children, CPR is a critical skill that kids as young as 9 years old can learn.

In conjunction with National Wear Red Day, the Blue Bridge and Gallery Parking Ramp will turn red in recognition of the nationwide Go Red for Women® movement. Go Red for Women sponsors University of Michigan Health West, Corewell Health, and Trinity Health will be turning portions of their campuses red, too. Other area businesses wanting to participate in #WearRedDay can use the local social media hashtag #GrandRapidsGoRed to share photos wearing red to show their support.

The Go Red for Women movement will celebrate its 20th anniversary at the Grand Rapids Go Red for Women luncheon, the American Heart Association’s annual fundraising event. This year’s event will be held on February 29 from 10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Watermark Country Club. Tickets are $250 per person.

For more information and to register to attend the Go Red for Women Luncheon, contact (616) 482-1502 or visit heart.org/grandrapidsgored.