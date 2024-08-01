Watch Now
Feats of Raw Strength III Strongman Competition comes to Kalamazoo on August 3

The Feats of Raw Strength III Strongman Competition is taking place in Kalamazoo this weekend, pushing the limits of human strength.
Director of the event, Jeremy Mutchler, joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix via Zoom, to share more details about the people competing in the event and what spectators can expect.

The competition will take place on August 3 at the Wings Event Center starting at $10 a.m.

Spectator tickets start at $15.

See complete event details here.

