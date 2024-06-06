Father's Day must-haves for the outdoor dad

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Father’s Day is just around the corner and it’s that one specific day of the year we get to celebrate our dad! Lifestyle and parenting expert, Sherri French, shows off perfect gift ideas to spoil and celebrate the dads in your life!

Festool

Summer Systainer - $199

· Festool’s limited-edition Summer Systainer launched just in time for Father’s Day.

· The unique bundle includes a Yeti Rambler Colster can cooler, a Festool logo branding iron, grilling apron, and a spice shaker, and is housed in this blue and green Systainer featuring the American Flag.

Kingfisher

The entire collection retails for under $5 @ Wal-Mart

· A premium collection that is accessible, but still sophisticated

· Luxurious yet authentic, indulgent yet effective for even the dirtiest jobs

· All at a wallet-friendly price.

· Premium Ingredients

· Crafted for Rugged, Hardworking Men

Toro

60V MAX* 21 in. Stripe® Dual-Blades Self-Propelled Mower - 7.5Ah Battery/Charger Included Original Price: $729, Sale Price: $679

· Toro's all new 60V Stripe Mower allows homeowners to easily achieve clean-cut stripes just like the pros with the added benefits of a quiet, zero-engine emission mower.

· This cutting-edge machine delivers up to 65 minutes of runtime on just one charge and provides enough stamina to cut up to 2/3 acre of grass.

· The 60V Flex Force battery powering the Stripe is interchangeable with Toros family of more than 75 outdoor power tools — including the 60V Max* Attachment Capable Trimmer Kit, the 60V MAX* 120mph Brushless Leaf Blower with 2.5Ah Battery, and the 60V MAX* 16 in. Brushless Chainsaw.

Weber

Slate™ 30" Rust-Resistant Griddle with extendable side table - $799 | Weber Works™ Caddy with Tray Lid - $49.99 | Weber Works™ Bottle Holder - $12.99 |Griddle Essentials Set - $59.99

· The SLATE griddle from Weber is the industry's first rust-resistant griddle, and is ready to use right out of the box, no pre-seasoning required. It reaches temperatures over 500 degrees with consistent, edge-to-edge heat, and also features an easy-to-read digital temperature display, eliminating the guesswork that often comes with griddle cooking. The Slate griddle is compatible with the Weber Works system, a line of interchangeable accessories that keeps items you need within arms' reach ... like a portable caddy that easily transports and stores tools, holders for beverages and paper towels, storage bins, and more .

To find details on all these great Father's Day ideas head to @momhint on Instagram and TikTok.

