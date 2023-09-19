FarmGirl Flea Fall Market returns to Hudsonville on Sept. 22 & 23

The FarmGirl Flea Fall Market is taking place in Hudsonville on September 22 and 23.

The two-day event will feature over 200 vendors from all across the United States, each carefully juried to ensure customers at the market have a variety of goods to browse and shop for.

The Fall Market will include pumpkins, mums, antiques, vintage and boutique clothing, furniture, and a variety of handmade goods.

The market will also have live music, food trucks, and other family-friendly fun.

The Fall Market will take place at Hudsonville Fairgrounds on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the gate, costing $15 for Friday and Saturday or $5 for Saturday only. Kids 12 and under are free.