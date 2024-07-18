Farmer Lee Jones shares gardening & nutrition tips

Summer is in full swing, and for many the grills are fired up and ready while the gardens keep providing fresh produce! Fruits and vegetables deliver many local health benefits, and there’s one man whose mission is to take that gardening to the next level, offering up seasonal tips, digestible insights, and plenty of nutritional information.

Whether discussing sustainable farming practices, seasonal produce tips, or the future of agriculture, Farmer Lee Jones provides honest and digestible insights that resonate with today's culinary trends and eco-conscious consumers.

Learn more by visiting farmerjonesfarm.com.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok