Family Promise of West Michigan launches "Room to Grow" campaign

Family Promise of West Michigan, formerly named Family Promise of Grand Rapids, is launching its "Room to Grow" campaign to ensure children in West Michigan don't have to endure homelessness.

Family Promise of West Michigan is a nonprofit that knows families are stronger together. The organization provides emergency shelter and basic needs to families with children who are in a house crisis, as well as services to help families who are in a home, stay in their homes.

The Family Promise Room to Grow campaign ensures that more kids can always count on a steady, supportive place to stay, and the room they need to flourish. Donations from the campaign will support five goals:

Preventing family homelessness before it happens Filling the deep gaps in the community’s emergency response for families that need shelter now Addressing the housing shortage at the root of the issue Building out their program space to adequately support staff and serve families Investing in success with professional marketing, communications, and campaign support to effectively engage the community in this necessary work

Learn more about their mission or make a donation by visiting familypromisewm.org or calling (616) 475-5220.