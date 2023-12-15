Family Game Night offers fun, laughs, competition for all ages

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — From Pictionary, to the Whisper Challenge, Password and more, Mike Logan has wanted to bring games, fun and laughs together in a family-friendly atmosphere for years. This year it's happening, a perfect experience to bring the family together just before Christmas. Several local personalities are getting in on the fun, there are prizes on the line and lots of opportunities for interaction.

Family Game Night is happening Saturday, Dec. 23 at Midtown GR. Everything kicks off at 7:30 pm, and there are two ticket options, starting at $20, the premium tickets are the interactive game seats.

For ticket information, head to Midtown GR's website.