Family fun is just a short drive away at Soaring Eagle Properties

Who's ready to splish, splash, eat, and make some memories without traveling too far away? Head to Soaring Eagle properties in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan!

At the waterpark, race down three-story waterslides, be daring on the flow-rider surf simulator, or knock it down a few notches and relax on the lazy river.

Whether you want to get a hotel package or just come for the day, lots of options are available at Soaring Eagle Waterpark. Military guests get a 25 percent off rack rate, plus $10 in premium play at Soaring Eagle Casino and one free breakfast at the family restaurant. Call 866-2EAGLE2 for pricing, details, and to book.

Speaking of the family restaurant at Soaring Eagle Waterpark, Mother's Day is sneaking up. On May 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., enjoy brunch complete with a mimosa bar. It's $15 for adults, children 3-10 cost $8, and kids 2 and under eat free with a paying adult.

Make a reservation by calling (989)-817-4806 or going to soaringeaglewaterpark.com.

Have a golfer in the family? Wabooz Run is having a pro shop liquidation sale in the lobby of Soaring Eagle Waterpark starting April 28 and until inventory is gone. Get 50 percent off the listed price on everything!

The Hideaway RV Park is now open and just yards away from the waterpark. Explore 42 acres with canoes, kayaks, and paddleboats. Not to mention, enjoy free shuttles from the campground or waterpark and try your luck at the casino.

Just yards away is The Retreat for those who don't have a desire to camp. The European design has clean lines, bright colors, kitchens, washers, and dryers, and more. Go to soaringeaglewaterpark.com and click on "Stay With Us" to find out more.

Ready for outdoor concerts this summer? Tickets are now on sale for the following concerts.

Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa will be in Mt. Pleasant on July 15. Snoop Dogg is one of the best-known figures in rap and since the 90s he's sold over 35 million albums worldwide. He released his 17th solo album in 2019.

Wiz Khalifa is making his mark on the music industry in the early 2000s when he released his debut album "Show and Prove." Tickets start at $24.

Keith Urban with special guest Lindsay Ell will take the stage on August 28. Urban released a total of 11 studio albums and has charted 37 singles on the U.S. hot country songs chart, 18 of which went to number one.

Shinedown along with special guest Theory and West Michigan's own, Pop Evil, is taking the stage on August 6. Shinedown is multi-platiunum! Recent hits like "Get Up", "Monsters", and "Devil" bring their total to 14 number ones on Billboards Mainstream Rock Songs charts. This concert will not disappoint rock music lovers!

Don't forget country sensation Luke Bryan and special guest Morgan Evans on May 29. Followed by Megadeth and Lamb of God with special guests Trivium and in Flames on July 10.

Tickets are also on sale for Miranda Lambert with Lee Brice. Lambert is one of the most decorated artists in the history of country music and the recipient of 70 prestigious awards. To purchase tickets, go to etix.com, the Soaring Eagle Box Office, or call 1.800.514.3849.