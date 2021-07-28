Family Frolic at the Zoo taking place on August 1

Family Promise of Grand Rapids is hosting the 3rd annual family community event, Family Frolic at the Zoo, to raise money to help homeless families.

Along with enjoying an evening at John Ball Zoo, there will be prizes, giveaways, a scavenger hunt for kids, and of course ANIMALS! All ages are welcome.

The amazing team at Jersey Junction has teamed up with Family Promise to provide free ice cream for guests too.

The event is sponsored by Eastbrook Homes and Vos Glass, and thanks to their sponsorships, donations will be matched up to $10,000.

Family Frolic at the Zoo will take place on Sunday, August 1 from 6:30-9 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for adults and children under 18 are free.

Learn more by visiting the Family Promise GR Facebook page.