Family Fare shares healthy Protein Smoothie & Veggie Burger recipes

Summertime means it's time to gather at the table with the whole family! While summer is a great opportunity to indulge in snacks and other once-in-a-while foods, it's important to also balance out the bad foods with the good.

The Fox 17 Morning Mix team went to the Family Fare test kitchen to see what healthy recipes they're whipping up to help kids and parents stay healthy this summer. This time they're featuring healthy protein smoothies filled with fresh fruit, and a variety of non-meat options like veggie burgers.

Find recipes like this and more at shopfamilyfare.com.

At The Table is sponsored by Family Fare.