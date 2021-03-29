Family Fare shares Easter brunch recipes

Easter is hopping onto the calendar on Sunday, so what's on the menu? Create a dish that pleases everyone, but doesn't keep you in the kitchen all day with these tasty recipes from Family Fare.

Easter Deviled Eggs Bar

1 Dozen Our Family Eggs

1/4 cup avocado slices

1 can (15 oz) Our Family Diced Beets

2 Tbsp Our Family Mayonnaise

1 tsp Our Family Yellow Mustard

1-gallon bag

GARNISHES Chopped celery Granny Smith Apple slices Bacon bits Smoked salmon Radish slices Sprinkle Our Family Paprika



Hard boil eggs: place a dozen cold eggs in cold water with 2 Tbsp salt. Heat to a boil. Turn off the heat and let sit for 10 minutes. Cold shock eggs in a cold-water bath (created with cold water and ice cubes). Crack and peel eggs. Place half the eggs in a gallon plastic bag with 1 cup water and 1 can of beats overnight. Slice eggs in half to remove the yolk. Place half the yolks into a bowl. Combine seasonings, mustard, and mayonnaise with egg yolks. Repeat the same with the other half of the yolks but omit the mayonnaise and replace with avocado. Mash the mixtures until smooth. For a smoother consistency blend the mixtures in a food processor. Set out the garnishes to allow guests to build their deviled eggs.

Chocolate and Strawberry Crepes

1 cup Our Family all-purpose flour

2 Our Family eggs

1/2 cup Our Family 2% milk

1/2 cup water

1/4 tsp salt

2 Tbsp Our Family butter, melted

Chocolate Hummus

1/4 cup strawberries, sliced

Our Family Pretzel, Mini twists

1 tsp Our Family Vanilla

In a mixing bowl, whisk together the flour and the eggs, and butter. Will blending with a hand blender, gradually add in the milk, water, and vanilla extract. Add the salt and butter; beat until smooth. Heat a lightly oiled frying pay. Using a 1/4 measuring cup, pour the batter into the frying pan. Tilt the pan to allow the batter to coat the entire pan evenly. The batter should be very thin. Allow 2-3 minutes on each side. The crepe is finished when the shine is gone and the edges curl. Let the frying pan cool down slightly before starting the next crepe. Place the hummus, sliced strawberries, and pretzel pieces into the center of the crepe. Roll and top with chocolate syrup, honey, whip cream, and/or sprinkle with cinnamon and powdered sugar. Serve hot, cold, or at room temperature.

For a savory crepe, use wilted spinach, goat cheese, over-easy eggs, and ham slices.

Easter Frittata

10 Our Family Eggs

1/2 cup Our Family Milk

1 cup sliced Brussel sprouts

1 bell pepper

1/4 cup Open Acres Cherry tomatoes, sliced in half

Our Family Feta Cheese

Cilantro

Pre-heat oven to 350°F. In a skillet heat oil. Saute vegetables until soft and crisp. While vegetables are cooking, whisk together eggs, milk, salt, pepper, and cilantro. Turn down the heat to allow the skillet to cool slightly. Pour the egg mixture into the skillet. Mix until vegetables are thoroughly mixed in with the egg mixture. Let skillet sit until eggs have started to harden and turned golden brown around the edges. Place in the oven and bake on 350°F for 15 minutes.

