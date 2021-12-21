Family Fare offers Holiday Meal bundles

Want to wow your guests this holiday season with a hearty feast but don't want to spend a lot of time in the kitchen? Family Fare is offering a variety of ready-to-heat meals with all of the fixings!

Turkey or Ham Petite Feast (serves 2), $24.99: Roasted Boneless Turkey Breast or Brown Sugar Boneless Ham plus 4 sides. Deluxe Dinner, $44.99(serves 4): Roasted Boneless Turkey Breast and Brown Sugar Boneless ham plus 5 sides



Traditional Turkey or Ham Dinner (feeds 6, includes 4 sides): $49.99

Prime Rib dinner, $79.99: includes 4 sides

Grand Holiday Feast (feeds 10 to 12), $129.99: whole roasted turkey and spiral ham plus 8 sides

December 22nd by noon is the deadline to order by phone or at your local Family Fare store. Don't forget, that Family Fare has an array of freshly baked desserts and will also cut up your fruit for you. Be sure to grab a nice bottle of wine to wash it all down, too.

For more details and to see the weekly ad, go to shopfamilyfare.com

