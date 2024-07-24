Fallasburg Village Celebration takes place on July 27

Every city, town, and village in West Michigan has a story, including the historic Fallasburg Village located in the eastern end of Kent County. The village was founded in the 1830s by pioneer John Wesley Fallass, and this weekend they’re celebrating its founding during the Fallasburg Village Celebration.

The third annual Fallasburg Village Celebration will feature old-fashioned family fun that includes great music, games, food, educational opportunities, and more.

There will be horse drawn carriage rides, a classic car show, as well as food trucks on site.

All the museums will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; there will be docents available to answer your questions and educate you on the history of the building and the village.

Demonstrations will include blacksmithing, weaving, candle making, barn building, Civil War re-creators, broom making and more.

The Fallasburg Village Celebration will take place on July 27 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Parking and family-friendly meals are $5 each.

Get a complete event schedule by visiting fallasburg.org.

