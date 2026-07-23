Fallasburg Village Celebration celebrates local history and community growth

Fallasburg Village has grown from its humble beginnings in the 1800s, now having been designated as a Historical District from the National Register of Historic Places for nearly 30 years. Residents and tourists can step back in time to experience the Village's iconic landmarks that include founder John Fallass' home and covered bridge, while the annual Village Celebration brings history together for all ages to enjoy every summer. This year's Celebration will take place Saturday, July 25 from 10 A.M. to 4 P.M.

Attendees will be able to walk through a classic car show and speak with owners, as well as enjoy horse-drawn carriage rides, horseback rides, covered bridge tours, as well as a vintage and artisan market. The day will also feature a brand-new petting zoo and archaeological dig, as well as pioneer games. Glass blowing and blacksmith demonstrations will also be present.

It is also Christmas in July that day, and Santa Claus will appear inside the one room schoolhouse from 1 to 3 P.M. that day. All four historic museums will also be open to the public with docents present.

Live entertainment and food will also be available at affordable price points.

No individual ticket sales are needed to experience the Fallasburg Village Celebration, although parking is only $5 per vehicle.

There is a lot to look forward to at this year's fifth annual Celebration! Bruce Doll, president of the Fallasburg Historical Society, and Devin Cupp, owner of J&K Roadside Assistance, stopped by the AllSeasons patio with one of the many classic cars to check out at the event to share more!

Visit fallasburg.org for more information.

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