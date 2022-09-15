Fall is the perfect time for the family to visit Anderson and Girls Orchard

Fall has arrived, and what better place to take part in the traditional fall activities than at Anderson and Girls Orchard in Stanton?

The farm not only offers an array of apple-infused goods such as apple cider, donuts, apple cider shakes, and apple butter, but they also have an exotic petting zoo filled with farm animals as well as creatures from beyond North America.

Anderson & Girls Orchards is located at 2985 North Sheridan Road in Stanton.

For more information, visit andersonandgirls.com or call (989) 831-4228.

This segment is sponsored by Anderson and Girls Orchards.