FALL into Fashion – Fall-themed Fashion Show to support Compassionate Heart Ministries

There is a fun fall fashion show taking place in Zeeland to benefit a non-profit organization, Compassionate Heart Ministries.

On October 21, a full fashion show featuring friends from Compassionate Heart and clothing from stores downtown Holland will be the highlights of the event. There will be brunch charcuterie, mocktail mimosas, a coffee bar, & raffles from the participating stores.

The show will start at 10 a.m. at Compassionate Heart Ministries, 404 Centerstone Court, Zeeland.

Tickets are $35 for adults and $20 for kids (12 & under).

To learn more, visit compheart.org.