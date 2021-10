Get out and enjoy a beautiful West Michigan fall weekend October 9 and 10 at Adventure Point Fall Harvest Days, 3213 Walker Avenue NW, Grand Rapids.

Adventure Point is located on the same property at as DeVost Famiily Center for Scouting. So many fun activities including climbing, shooting sports, zipline, fall frail walk, pumpkins, doughnuts, cider and family fun for everyone!

To learn more about admission and what the days entail, click here