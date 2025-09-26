Fall fun with Mama Bear Survival's Emily Richett

Autumn in Michigan allows individuals and families to make the most of their outdoor adventures. While it is important to have fun, it is also important to be safe and prepared.

Lifestyle contributor and author of Mama Bear Survival, Emily Richett, returned to the Morning Mix with some products perfect for your fall adventures:

GORUCK - rucking for fitness, health, and adventuring

hope&plum - child carriers that carry up to toddlers

Vander Mill Sparkling Apple Cider - a perfect non-alcoholic seasonal drink

IWOM Outerwear - an adjustable outerwear to help adapt to whatever the season brings, from football game sidelines to hunting trips

Visit mamabearsurvival.com for more information.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok