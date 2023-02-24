Faith Hospice opening bereavement center in Byron Center

As the American population ages, the need for hospice care has risen and is predicted to continue rising for the foreseeable future. When deciding where to go when in need of hospice care, Faith Hospice is the one many choose, focusing on the quality of life until the end of life with hospice services, palliative care, and bereavement resources.

Resources will be even more accessible to those who need them in West Michigan at Faith Hospice's new bereavement center in Byron Center. Janet Jaymin, Faith Hospice's Bereavement Manager discusses the services offered through their new bereavement center.

Faith Hospice understands each person grieves in their own way and in their own time. To extend their support to everyone, they have compiled a list of helpful and accessible resources online and through their new Van Andel Hope and Healing Pavilion.

Van Andel Hope and Healing Pavilion, Byron Center

The pavilion will be home to support groups, counseling sessions, and other events to help those suffering through the loss of a loved one.

Faith Hospice is located at 8214 Pfeiffer Farms Drive SW in Byron Center.

Learn more about their programs and services at faithhospicecare.org or call (616) 235-5113.

