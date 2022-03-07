When you hear the word hospice, what comes to mind? There are plenty of myths and misconceptions when it comes to hospice care.

Dr. Michael Dozeman, a hospice and palliative medicine physician with Faith Hospice, dispels the myths of hospice care.

When people hear the word "hospice" people often associate the word with patients only having a few days to live, but that's not the case. The criteria for people to receive hospice care is when a patient is given six months or less to live; patients don't need to be on their last days of life to qualify for hospice care.

Hospice care has a negative stigma in the public eye, but there are many benefits for patients in hospice care. When patients decide to have hospice care, that doesn't mean they automatically go to a facility. The origins of hospice were to take care of people within their homes, so they can live their lives comfortably and conveniently while dealing with medical conditions.

Hospice is shown to give patients a better quality of life physically and emotionally, giving patients more control of their well-being within their homes.

Interested in learning more about the misconceptions behind hospice care? Listen to a new podcast, This Day and Age, where members of Faith Hospice talk in-depth about the myths of hospice care, and to ease the concerns of people who have questions.

To learn more, visit faithhospicecare.org.

Sponsored by Faith Hospice.