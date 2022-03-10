Faith Hospice discusses importance of self care during grief

Watch
Faith Hospice explains importance of self care during grief
Taking care of yourself can be hard enough with life's daily stresses, but what does it look like when you've lost a loved one? Those going through the grief process may find it even more difficult to practice self-care.

Janet Jaymin, a bereavement manager at Faith Hospice, discusses how people can practice self-care when suffering through hard times.

Interested in learning more about self-care? Listen to a new podcast, This Day and Age, where members of Faith Hospice talk in-depth about caregivers can take care of their mental health during times of grief.

To learn more, visit faithhospicecare.org.

