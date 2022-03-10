Faith Hospice discusses importance of self care during grief

Taking care of yourself can be hard enough with life's daily stresses, but what does it look like when you've lost a loved one? Those going through the grief process may find it even more difficult to practice self-care.

Janet Jaymin, a bereavement manager at Faith Hospice, discusses how people can practice self-care when suffering through hard times.

Interested in learning more about self-care? Listen to a new podcast, This Day and Age, where members of Faith Hospice talk in-depth about caregivers can take care of their mental health during times of grief.

To learn more, visit faithhospicecare.org.

