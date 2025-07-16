Express Employment Professionals Companies' "Brand It Blue" initiative to benefit AYA Youth Collective

The Express Employment Professionals Companies have been partnering with local community organizations since 1996. Their Brand It Blue initiative carries out that service to non-profits by having a collection site for a donation drive.

This year, Express Employment is partnering with AYA Youth Collective.

AYA Youth Collective assists those in the greater Grand Rapids area experiencing youth homelessness and housing instability. Two West Michigan school districts account for top ten positions in Michigan alone of student homelessness.

The donation drive lasts July 13 through August 14 at multiple collection sites. Members of the public may donate items at Express Employment's office, located at 1760 44th Street SW, Suite 10 in Grand Rapids.

Casey Jankoska, Director of Client Relations at the Express Employment Professionals Companies and Nokomis Lavine, Advancement Manager at AYA Youth Collective, visited the Mix to discuss the partnership and needs for AYA Youth.

Visit expresspros.com for more information.

