Explore Van Andel Institute for Education's STEM programs for kids at Curiosity Hour

The Van Andel Institute for Education is showcasing all their science programs for kids at their Curiosity Hour event on Wednesday night.

Curiosity Hour will allow families to immerse themselves in the fairy tales and curiosity alike. Kids can use their coding skills to program a rescue robot to locate and then guide a lost character to safety; design a rocket capable of landing in a world far, far away; and meet and greet special characters such as Cleopatra the bearded dragon, Garrus the snake, and a family of hissing cockroaches.

Come visit Van Andel Institute's Curiosity Hour on August 10 from 4-7 p.m. at their facility, located at 216 Division Ave. NE.

Learn more about the programs they have to offer at vaei.org or call 616-234-5528.