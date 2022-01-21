Explore the great outdoors during Winterfest at Pierce Cedar Creek Institute

Bundle up and stay inside, or you can actually get outside, explore and enjoy the winters in Michigan at Pierce Cedar Creek Institute.

There are a wide variety of events taking place at Pierce Cedar Creek over the new few weeks to get people out and active.

The annual Winterfest celebration is on January 29 from 1-4 p.m. Winter fun activities include building and testing a cardboard sled (or bring your own), rent snowshoes for a hike, bringing ice skates to enjoy the rink, making an animal tracks book and looking for tracks, go on a lichen hunt, and many more winter activities.

There will also be a guided winter tree ID hike from 1-2:30 p.m. during Winterfest.

Most activities are free except for the tree ID hike and snowshoe rental. Each is free for members and $5 for non-members.

Other January events include Science Storytime about Evergreens on January 28. In February is the very popular Candlelight trails hike on February 12 from 7-9 p.m.

Pierce Cedar Creek Institute is located at 701 W. Cloverdale Rd. in Hastings.

See an event schedule at CedarCreekInstitute.org or call (269)-721-4190.