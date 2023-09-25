Explore the cultures and traditions of the world at the Holland International Festival

It's time to eat, shop, and dance around the world at the 2023 International Festival of Holland on Saturday, September 30 at the Holland Civic Center Place.

This free, family-friendly event features international artists, a Festival Mercado, a Children’s Fiesta, a World Arena Soccer Jamboree, and this year, a Parade of Flags.

Vendors at the Festival Mercado will offer food from India, the Middle East, Ireland, Scotland, the Caribbean, Mexico, the Philippines, and the African continent. Jewelry, clothing, housewares, and folk art from around the world will also be available for purchase.

Then the Festival Main Stage will feature artists performing Cuban, Japanese, African, North American, and Mexican music and dance.

A new component of the festival will be the Parade of Flags, with individuals and families carrying the flag representing their homeland or that of their ancestors. Flags of all 193 United Nations member countries will be available.

The event will take place from 2 to 7 p.m.

For more information about the festival, including parade signup, schedule, and map, visit internationalfestivalholland.com.