Explore Italy with the whole family with help from Wonderland Family Vacations

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Many families may be reluctant to travel internationally with young children, but with some planning and preparation, that can be the best time to start. Wonderland Family Vacations suggests Italy as a great place to bring the whole family to experience food, culture, art, and faith.

Wonderland Family Vacations puts together trips for families, individuals, or large groups with special experiences included, partnering with suppliers like Collette. 2025 is especially a good time to travel to Rome, Italy, for the Jubilee, an event every 25 years where Catholics travel to the Basilicas and the Holy Doors open.

Travel Advisor & Owner Margie Lenau started Wonderland Family Vacations as a way to help families create memorable vacations. Knowing it can be stressful to plan, Margie and her team excel in bringing your dream travel to life, finessing the details, and following up to ensure all is in place for the perfect time away.

Book a Trip with Wonderland Family Vacations at wonderlandfamilyvacations.com.

