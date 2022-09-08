Experience the unexpected colors of fall at Frederik Meijer Gardens' "Chrysanthemums and More!"

Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park will be filled with a rainbow of color this fall during an upcoming exhibit, Chrysanthemums and More!

An annual celebration of autumn, Chrysanthemums & More! is the largest of its kind in Michigan, featuring expansive chrysanthemum displays, fall foliage, and family-friendly activities.

The exhibit will be open from September 16 through October 30.

The exhibit is free with a membership, and is included with the cost of admission.

To learn more, visit meijergardens.org or call 888-957-1580.