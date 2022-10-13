Experience the melting pot of Grand Rapids at GRPM's Cultural Heritage Festival

The Cultural Heritage Festival is returning to the Grand Rapids Public Museum on Saturday, October 15.

The festival brings in cultural organizations throughout West Michigan to share with the community their background, connection to West Michigan, and the country they represent. This is done with visual presentations, music, art, food, and more.

The 2022 Cultural Heritage Festival is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This celebration will feature a variety of organizations, performances, and presentations.

The Museum Café will feature food from around the globe. Event activities are included with general admission to the Museum.

The Meijer Theater will be conducting a special screening of Nuestros Muertos, directed by Eric Ebner. Visitors to the Cultural Heritage Festival will have a chance to preview the new Chaffee Planetarium show "Big Astronomy" as part of the Festival, offering both English and Spanish shows.

Discounted admission for Kent County adults, and Kent County kid 17 and under get in free.

Learn more about the event or purchase tickets to the museum at grpm.org.