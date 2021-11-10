Experience the cultural melting pot of Grand Rapids at GRPM's Ethnic Heritage Festival

Experience the melting pot of culture in Grand Rapids at the upcoming Ethnic Heritage Festival on November 13.

Head to the Grand Rapids Public Museum from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to learn about the various cultures from around the world that reside in West Michigan.

Ethnic Heritage Festival brings in cultural organizations throughout West Michigan to share with the community their background, connection to West Michigan and the country they represent through visual presentations, music, art, food and more. The Museum Café will also feature ethnic food selections.

See the list of groups participating in the festival this year:

Grand Rapids Scottish Society (GRSS)

Gaelic League/Irish-American Club of West Michigan

Korean Connection

Polish Heritage Society

Edelweiss Club

West Michigan Asian American Association

Grand Rapids Chinese Language School

Motherland Cultural Connections

Golden Tiger Kung Fu & Extended Learning Academy

Picardo Colours

Mystic Spirits Art

Grand Rapids Sister Cities International

Grand Valley American Indian Lodge

Pokagon Band Of Potawatomi

Event activities are included with general admission to the Museum.

In addition to the Ethinic Heritage Festival, the museum will host two new exhibition focusing on diversity and culture: Newcomers: The People of This Place which highlights the ethnic groups that have settled the Grand Rapids area, and Anishinabek: The People of this Place which focuses on the Native American culture in the region.

To see a complete event schedule, visit grpm.org/ehf.