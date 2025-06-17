Experience the Bloom: Lavender Life Farm in June

Get ready to immerse yourself in the vibrant beauty and fragrant fields of Lavender Life Farm in Caledonia! From now until June 28th (closed Sundays), the farm invites you to celebrate its annual lavender bloom, an event that not only offers a sensory delight but also supports a profound cause.

This year, visitors will be among the first to enjoy the new patio overlooking the fields, providing a stunning vantage point to take in the sights and aromas. While you're there, be sure to visit the lavender-inspired bakery for delightful treats and explore the farm boutique for unique treasures. A highlight for many is the opportunity to pick and design your own beautiful lavender bouquet to take home, priced according to size. Don't forget your phone – the blooming fields are perfect for capturing amazing Instagram moments!

For an especially memorable and exclusive visit, consider booking the VIP All-Inclusive Ticket for the Lavender Celebration. This highly sought-after experience, available only once a year on Fridays and Saturdays in June, is a perfect and meaningful way to spend time as a mother-daughter duo, for a romantic date, or a fun besties' get-together. The VIP ticket includes a car pass, general admission, a delectable charcuterie spread, a refreshing Lavender Vanilla Hard Cider, and a beautiful bundle of freshly picked lavender to take home.

A portion of all proceeds, including those from the VIP tickets, will directly benefit Xander Community 501(c)(3), an organization dedicated to bringing comfort to children in foster care through their special lavender-filled therapy toys, the Xander Friends. This means your visit helps provide much-needed solace to vulnerable children.

Important: Admission tickets and well as weekend passes are limited this season and must be pre-purchased to ensure the farm doesn't get too crowded. So be sure to choose your date and time and secure your spot quickly!

You can learn more and do some shopping at https://lavender-life.com/.