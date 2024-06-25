Experience the beauty of Grand Rapids' landscapes at the 30th annual Ottawa Hills Garden Tour

Whether it's a manicured masterpiece or a work in progress, the Ottawa Hills Garden Tour will showcase it all for its 30th year on June 29.

The Ottawa Hills Neighborhood Association invites the public to its free 30th annual Garden Tour from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event features 28 gardens, featuring unique architecture of homes built as early as 1922, book sales and signing with book sales and signing with Pamela VanderPloeg, author of "Ottawa Hills: Early Owners, Architects & Builders," and more.

Maps of the self-guided tour will be distributed at Grand Rapids Christian Elementary School, 1050 Iroquois Dr. SE., or are available at ottawahillsgr/garden-tour.

The event is free, but donations are gladly accepted. The event will be held rain or shine.

