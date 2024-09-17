Watch Now
Experience the art of breakdancing at "One of One Midwest Breakin’ Battle Vol. 2"

Watch dancers compete for a cash prize of $2,000 on September 21 at Priceless Gallery.
One of the coolest things about ArtPrize is being able to experience the new and different, to open your mind about what art can look like. There's a new event turning things on its head, literally, by bringing breakdancing to the festival at the One-of-One Midwest Breakin' Battle on September 21.

In conjunction with One Peace Hip Hop Fest and Justice 4 All, witness an electrifying showdown as top b-boys and b-girls from across the nation compete for a cash prize of $2,000.

Preliminary open breakdancing sessions are free to the public until 8 p.m., a $20 ticket is required for the final rounds of the competition and the after-party at 8 p.m.

One of One Hip Hop will take place at the ArtPrize Priceless Gallery, 61 Commerce Ave SW, in Grand Rapids, from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

To register or learn more, visit artprize.org/events.

