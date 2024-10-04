Experience Polish food and culture as Pulaski Days are underway in Grand Rapids!

The 52nd Pulaski Days is underway in Grand Rapids, and the fun continues this weekend with food, parades, events, and more.

Pulaski Days is an annual celebration of Polish heritage in Grand Rapids. Polish halls, normally only open to members, are open to the public for the weekend.

Find a full list of the clubs, including a map, here.

The parade through the west side of Grand Rapids starts at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

The full schedule for events can be found here.

