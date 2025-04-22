Experience local flavors in Grand Rapids with a Taste of GR Walking Food Tour

Experience hot spots and hidden gems with Taste of GR's Walking Food Tours for 2025!

Lasting April through October on select Saturdays and Tuesdays, participants walk about one mile either downtown or uptown Grand Rapids and explore the unique aspects of the city's history and culture through food.

New this year, Grand Rapids' own Chef Jenna and Food Hugs are partnering with Taste of GR with a special fundraiser. Using the promo code #FOODHUGS, tourists who book an April to October walking tour before May 10 will have $5 of their ticket sales go to Food Hugs. In addition, tourists will be entered to win a $100 gift card to Amore Trattoria Italiana.

Tours stop at three to five different restaurants, lasting two to three hours. All tours cost $65.

For more information on tours and to book one, visit tasteofgr.net. Stay up to date on tours by following them on Facebook and Instagram.

