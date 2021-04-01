Experience Animal Encounters at Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo this spring break

A popular destination for families in the West Michigan area is Lewis Adventure Farms and Zoo. With Spring Break coming up, it's the perfect time to visit the farm bursting with new life, animal encounters, and more.

April 2-11, they are accepting reservations for their Animal Encounters. Visitors can get close and personal with a kangaroo, sloth, or lemur, with an option to create a painting with a sloth. These spots are limited, and reservations must be made online.

Time slots are available between 10 a.m. - 2:45 p.m.

Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo is located at 4180 West M-20 in New Era.

To learn more, call (231) 861-5730 or go to visitlewisfarms.com.