Experience African culture, history and art at the traveling African Drum Museum

Exhibition will be in Grand Rapids on February 22-24
Posted at 1:54 PM, Feb 22, 2024
A pop-up museum has arrived in Grand Rapids celebrating the history, art, music, and stories of African drums.

West Michigan Jewels of Africa is hosting the exhibit for three days, February 22-24, where people can travel back to the early 1900s as the introduction of a significant piece of African culture came to America.

Over 100 African drums will be on display at the Historic Four Star Theater, located at 1944 Division Ave. S.

People can visit the exhibit from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. A $10 donation is suggested to see the exhibit, and all ages are welcome.

Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite.

