Exit Left Theatre Company presents Holland Cares, a benefit concert

A one-night-only Broadway talent-filled concert is coming to Holland that will not only entertain, but benefit families affected by cancer.

"Holland Cares" will be put on by the Exit Left Theatre Company. Attendees will have the pleasure of seeing Broadway’s best talent from Frozen the Musical and Pretty Woman the Musical, alongside local talent.

Holland Cares brings Broadway talent to Holland to raise money for our local community members who need it most.

The concert will take place on July 17 at Holland High School.

Tickets cost $10 for students and $15 for adults. All proceeds will benefit Hands of Hope, a philanthropic arm of cancer and hematology centers of Western Michigan, to support local cancer warriors and their families.

To purchase tickets, visit exitlefttheatre.com.