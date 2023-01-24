Exhibit highlighting music evolution of guitar coming to Gerald R. Ford Museum

From social commentary to nostalgia to pure fun, music is part of our history. The Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum will be highlighting America's most popular instrument- the guitar- in a brand new exhibit.

"America at the Crossroads: The GUITAR and a Changing Nation" takes a look at America through the lens of the guitar, featuring 40 instruments on display spanning different decades and cultures.

The artifacts are supplemented with video, photographs, and illustrations that depict important events, artists, and instruments of the last century.

The exhibit opens on January 27 and will be at the museum through May 28.

Discover this exhibit and more at fordlibrarymuseum.gov.

