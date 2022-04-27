Exciting events are coming to Soaring Eagle properties

Need an activity that will be fun for the whole family? Soaring Eagle Waterpark is indeed the answer! Swoop down the slides, relax in the lazy river, and enjoy the themed weekends.

Who doesn't love pretzels? Celebrate the tasty treat at Pretzel Weekend on April 29 and 30. You'll be able to help create a new kind of pretzel, participate in a scavenger hunt, and of course, enjoy storytime with Nokomis. On Friday, relax while watching the movie Planes, and on Saturday The Emoji Movie.

It's time to register for the 8th annual Soaring Eagle Open taking place at Pohlcat Golf Course. This year it's August 12-14. On Friday, take part in the Seniors 3-Man Scramble or the Ladies 3-Player Scramble. Saturday and Sunda is an open tournament play.

For pricing, lodging details, and registration forms, head to soaringeaglecasino.com.

Check out a couple of new shows added to the event calendar at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort.

Blake Shelton will be in Mount Pleasant on August 13 for an outdoor concert. Shelton continues to add to his superstar status with the Deluxe version of his new album, "Body Language." The album boasts four new tracks, including his top 15 and climbing single, "Come Back as a Country Boy." Shelton is also the coach for the Emmy Award-winning television show, "The Voice." Tickets go on sale on Saturday.

Tickets also went on sale for Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band. They'll be taking over the Entertainment Hall on September 30. Ringo is best known for his time as a Beatle, but he continues to release new music. Throughout his career, he's received nine Grammys and has twice been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a Beatle and then as a solo artist.

Earth, Wind, and Fire Live in Concert will be taking the stage on May 7, and tickets are still available. The music of Earth, Wind, and Fire is more alive than ever as they continue to inspire new audiences and thrill those who have been with them from the beginning.

2020 marked a year-long celebration of their 50th anniversary in entertainment, one that has taken them all around the globe playing sold-out concerts. The band has scored eight number one hits, has sold over 100 million albums worldwide, and released 23 albums.

Tacos and Tequila is back! It takes place on May 21 starting at 6:30 p.m. in the Entertainment Hall. Try delicious tacos and Mexican dishes from the area's top restaurants along with specialty tequila cocktails. Enjoy a live musical performance by War too!

After being gone for six years, Monster Truck Madness is back! It's the largest outdoor monster truck event in the Midwest featuring 10 monster truck superstars. Don't miss the triumphant return Saturday, July 2 at 7 p.m. with an epic display of fireworks to follow. Tickets are $25 and are on sale now.

To get tickets to these shows and to check out others, go to etix.com or the Soaring Eagle Box Office.

