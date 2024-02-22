Evergreen Commons inspires older adults to live purposeful, active lives

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of FOX 17.

Transitioning from a career into retirement is the American dream, but it can also be a huge challenge. When people are used to working every day, engaging with co-workers, and having purpose and fulfillment, they need something similar outside of work.

Evergreen Commons inspires older adults to live purposeful, active, and holistic lives, in their residence of choice, as fully as they are able. The organization also provides community support services and assisted care to older adults, with honor and respect.

Evergreen Commons is located at 480 State Street in Holland, with the cafe and coffee shop being open to the public.

Learn more about activities, membership, and volunteer opportunities by heading to evergreencommons.org.