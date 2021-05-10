Everett's Gardens shares the secret to keeping plants alive

The flowers are planted and look great! Now all that's left to do is maintain them and make sure they stay alive.

Everett's Gardens says once the plants are established in the ground, be sure to give them a healthy drink of water immediately after planting them.

Water is the most important thing to give a plant, so in order to keep it vibrant and healthy water it 2-3 times a week depending on the weather.

Other than water, fertilizer is also a great booster for plants, but don't overdo it! A little bit goes a long way.

Everett's Gardens is located at 240 84th Street South East in Byron Center.

Learn more by visiting everettsgardens.com or call (616)-438-1592.