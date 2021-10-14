Everdry Waterproofing shares tips on how to waterproof your basement

More rain in West Michigan means there could be water or moisture getting into the house. Before disaster strikes, call Everdry Waterproofing to waterproof parts of the house so the water stays where it belongs: outside the house.

There are three types of moisture: rain, surface water, and air moisture. All of these things can affect the foundation and air quality of the home.

However, there are three types of waterproofing systems in the industry that are recommended. The first is interior drain tiles, where Everdry goes around the perimeter, puts in a drain tiles submersible pump, and collects the water that comes up through the floor levels.

There's also outside excavation and drainage that can stop and redirect the water to get away from the walls. Then finally there's the EZ Breathe Ventilation System, where it controls the ventilation and moisture levels in the house.

