Everdry Grand Rapids gets ready to take the Polar Plunge for a good cause

Tis the season to be freezin' for a reason with the Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Michigan. There are opportunities to get involved all across West Michigan, but all the fun comes to Grand Rapids on February 10 at LMCU Ballpark.

Before taking the big plunge, join Everdry Waterproofing Grand Rapids for some fundraising!

The Everdry Plungers Bowling Fundraiser will take place on February 4 from noon to 3 p.m. at Park Center Lanes in Wyoming.

Then, watch the Everdry Plungers and many other teams take the plunge on February 10. Check-in starts at noon, and the plunge starts at 2 p.m.

To register and learn more, visit Plungemi.org.