Events coming to Pierce Cedar Creek Institute

Pierce Cedar Creek Institute thrives as an environmental education and nature center, and there is plenty of fun for families to do when they visit.

A Latesummer Night’s Green

The biggest fundraiser of the year for Pierce Cedar Creek Institute is in person this year! It has always been a celebration of all the work the Institute does to inspire appreciation and stewardship of our environment.

There will be Institute related raffle prizes and delicious food and drink and wonderful conversation.

Raffle prizes include spending a day with a scientist, a behind-the-scenes tour of the property on a mule, a native plants planting party, a tour of the Jones House, and a surprise box filled with goodies.

The event will take place on August 14 from 6-8 p.m. for this celebration of the Institute.

Get more information here.

Trail Run

The Over the Creek and Through the Woods trail run is on September 25. This is a hybrid event so there will be both a virtual and in-person One Mile Fun Run, 5K, 10K, and 15K. The first race starts at 8:45 am. This is a family-friendly event open to both runners and walkers.

Register at ItsYourRace.com and search for the race name.

Film Festival

Save the Date for the Wild and Scenic Film Festival on October 16 at the Hastings Performing Arts Center. The event celebrates nature and activism.

To learn more about the events taking place at Pierce Cedar Creek Institute, visit cedarcreekinstitute.org or call (269)-721-4190.

Any questions can be asked to info@cedarcreekinstitute.org.