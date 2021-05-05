Even more drink & food combos to enjoy on Cinco De Mayo

Food and drink are always involved when celebrating Cinco de Mayo!

Nate Blury from The Original Tin Cup and executive Chef Oscar Moreno from MeXo share food and drink combos that are perfect for observing the Mexican holiday.

Elevated Paloma



2 oz G4 Tequila

.75oz Aperol

1 Fresh Squeezed Grape Fruit

Ginger Beer

Salted Rim

The MeXo Old Fashioned



1.5 oz Rancho De La Luna Mezcal

1 oz G4 Reposado Tequila

0.5 oz Piloncillo

2 dashes Chocolate Bitters

2 Dashed Orange Bitters

Orange peel garnish

For the latest drinking news in West Michigan, join the Facebook Group DrinkGR or visit originaltincup.com.