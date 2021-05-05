Watch
Even more drink & food combos to enjoy on Cinco De Mayo

MeXo & The Original Tin Cup
Drinks and Food to celebrate Cinco de Mayo
Posted at 12:35 PM, May 05, 2021
Food and drink are always involved when celebrating Cinco de Mayo!

Nate Blury from The Original Tin Cup and executive Chef Oscar Moreno from MeXo share food and drink combos that are perfect for observing the Mexican holiday.

Elevated Paloma

  • 2 oz G4 Tequila
  • .75oz Aperol
  • 1 Fresh Squeezed Grape Fruit
  • Ginger Beer
  • Salted Rim

The MeXo Old Fashioned

  • 1.5 oz Rancho De La Luna Mezcal
  • 1 oz G4 Reposado Tequila
  • 0.5 oz Piloncillo
  • 2 dashes Chocolate Bitters
  • 2 Dashed Orange Bitters
  • Orange peel garnish

For the latest drinking news in West Michigan, join the Facebook Group DrinkGR or visit originaltincup.com.

